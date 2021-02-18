Quantcast

Making health care in Md. more affordable

By: Commentary: Carrie Koenig February 18, 2021

In addition to the devastating health impact of COVID-19, the pandemic has also caused undue financial stress on Maryland families, forcing many to choose between their health and financial stability. Unfortunately, some health insurers are making matters worse by preventing patients from utilizing critical financial assistance that helps make health care affordable. Maryland legislators should join ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo