Choice opens 5th Cambria hotel in DC area

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2021

Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Rockville-based Choice Hotels International Inc., continues to expand in key markets across the country with the opening of its newest downtown location: the Cambria Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Riverfront. The nine-story, 154-room hotel is the brand's fifth property in the greater Washington area, among Cambria hotels in College Park, Rockville, Arundel Mills and ...

