Encompass Health Corp. to build 60-bed rehab hospital in Bowie

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Encompass Health Corp. Thursday announced it plans to construct a 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital near the southeast corner of Melford Boulevard and Marconi Drive in Bowie. The hospital is expected to begin treating patients in mid-2022. Complementing local acute care services, the future hospital will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies, and 24-hour nursing care, ...

