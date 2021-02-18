Quantcast

Federal in-court proceedings resume March 1, Bredar says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 18, 2021

The U.S. District Court for Maryland will resume some in-person court proceedings March 1 and jury trials two weeks later, the court’s chief judge ordered Wednesday, citing significant improvement in combating the pandemic that has forced operations to be conducted remotely and halted jury trials. James K. Bredar’s order followed his earlier directives that suspended operations ...

