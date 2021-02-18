Quantcast

January home construction falls 6%; signs of rebound ahead

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger February 18, 2021

WASHINGTON — U.S. home construction fell 6% in January but applications for building permits, which typically signal activity ahead, rose sharply. The decline pushed home and apartment construction down to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.58 million units last month, compared with 1.68 million in December, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. Single-family construction starts dropped 12.2% ...

