Quantcast

Physicians selling to private equity (Part 4)

By: Barry Rosen February 19, 2021

(This is the last in a four-part series of articles pertaining to the sale of physician practices to private equity firms.)   The most significant pro involved in a physician’s sale to private equity is the potentially lucrative purchase price, especially for baby boomer owners looking for an exit strategy. The transaction may also provide access to new ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo