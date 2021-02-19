Quantcast

Groups file court challenge of Md.’s internet ad tax

By: Associated Press Brian Witte February 19, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's first-in-the-nation law taxing digital advertising by Big Tech companies like Facebook and Google is being challenged in federal court as "a punitive assault" on digital advertising and should be struck down, according to a federal lawsuit filed Thursday by leading trade associations. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, contends the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo