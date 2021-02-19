Quantcast

CEOs, college execs summit to call for immigration overhaul

By: Associated Press Philip Marcelo February 19, 2021

From Harvard’s president to an executive in Boston’s booming biotech industry, dozens of New England business, higher education and political leaders on Friday urged Congress to overhaul the nation’s immigration laws, following the introduction of President Joe Biden’s wide-ranging immigration bill this week.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo