Md. Senate passes measure to provide tax credit to immigrants

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 19, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Senate gave final approval to a controversial bill that would provide additional aid to low-wage immigrant workers who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The bill passed Friday was part of a compromise with leaders in the House of Delegates, who initially wanted the provision as part of a $1.2 billion aid ...

