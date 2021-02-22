Andy Frank | Baltimore City Government

Andy Frank, a former deputy mayor and executive vice president for the Baltimore Development Corporation, was named deputy director of the department of real estate in the office of the Baltimore Comptroller in Baltimore City Government.

Frank will work with Real Estate Director Walter Horton on managing the city’s real estate assets that include municipal buildings, surplus schools, and tax sale properties.

He first joined Baltimore City government in 1996 as an economic development director for the BDC. He went on to serve as BDC’s executive vice president until he was tapped by former Mayor Sheila Dixon to lead her administration’s economic development strategy. In 2010, Frank left Baltimore government to become the special adviser to President Ron Daniels on economic development at Johns Hopkins University.

Some of Frank’s past projects include East Baltimore Development, Inc. (EBDI), where he leveraged JHU’s assets to develop Eager Park and the area around Hopkins’ medical campus; implemented the Homewood Community Partners Initiative (HCPI), a comprehensive revitalization strategy for Central Baltimore; and the Central Baltimore Future Fund (CBFF), which he helped found and raise $17 million to make real estate loans to buy blighted property for redevelopment.

Frank is a graduate of Rutgers University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He will start in the Department of Real Estate in February.

