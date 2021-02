Welcome to Monday, the 41st anniversary of the U.S. hockey team’s “miracle on ice” Olympic victory over the Soviet Union’s squad.

Here are some news items to get your week started.

— Arizona permits nonlawyers to practice law.

— Alleged undercounting of hate crimes in United States draws criticism.

— Former administrative law judge receives censure for punching attorney.

— Trump’s lawyers reportedly shopped election challenge to Republican leaders, and Texas’ governor accepted.