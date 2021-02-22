Quantcast

BMW to build distribution center at TradePoint Atlantic

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2021

Tradepoint Atlantic Monday announced that BMW of North America will open a new vehicle distribution center at the site to meet growing demand for BMW and MINI vehicles in the region. The 35-acre site will include a new 75,000-square-foot building at the 6050 Shipyard Road, Sparrows Point site that nearly doubles the size of the company’s previous location on ...

