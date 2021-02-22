Quantcast

COUNCIL OF UNIT OWNERS OF NORMANDIE-ON-THE-LAKE II CONDOMINIUM, et al. v. MONTGOMERY VILLAGE FOUNDATION, INC.

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2021

Zoning -- Condominium association -- Monthly assessments Montgomery Village is a large planned community in Montgomery County. Appellants are three councils of condominium unit owners in Montgomery Village. Appellee (the Foundation) is a not-for-profit corporate foundation created by the developer of Montgomery Village to provide various amenities and services in the Village, including the upkeep of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo