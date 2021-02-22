Quantcast

DORSEY COOCH, et al., v. WALLACE & GALE ASBESTOS SETTLEMENT TRUST

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2021

Civil litigation -- Joint notice of appeals -- Timeliness On November 8, 2019,1 the Circuit Court for Baltimore City entered final judgment dismissing these 18 separate, unconsolidated cases. The Appellants jointly noted their appeals on December 12, 2019. Read the opinion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo