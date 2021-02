Elizabeth Edsall Kromm, vice president of population health and advancement for Howard County General Hospital, was appointed to a three-year term on the Howard County Commission on Aging.

The 15-member volunteer advisory board works to promote the health and wellbeing of older adults in Howard County.

