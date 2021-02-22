Quantcast

McDaniel College, Hopkins Carey Business School unveil joint degree program

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2021

McDaniel College and Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Monday announced a collaboration to offer a combined bachelor’s and master’s degree program, starting in the fall. The new 4+1 program will include a bachelor’s degree from McDaniel College and a master of science degree in either finance or marketing from Carey Business School, which has campuses in ...

