SHAMMY, INC. v. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS FOR CALVERT COUNTY, MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2021

Zoning -- Beach license -- Bingo This case takes us, once again, into the arcane world of legalized gambling in Calvert County, which has a long history. See CCI Entertainment v. State, 215 Md. App. 359 (2013). We are dealing here with a narrow issue of statutory construction that arises from and governs a quest to ...

