Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Trump’s tax records

By: Associated Press Jessica Gresko February 22, 2021

WASHINGTON — In a significant defeat for former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court on Monday declined to step in to halt the turnover of his tax records to a New York state prosecutor. The court's action is the apparent culmination of a lengthy legal battle that had already reached the high court once before. Trump's tax ...

