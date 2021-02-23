Quantcast

Coppin State recognized for 2 Top 40 degree programs

By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2021

Coppin State University was awarded top national ranking status for two degree programs by Intelligent.com, a higher education resource guide that ranks institutions annually, university officials announced Tuesday. CSU was ranked in the top 40 universities, nationwide, for its master’s in adult and continuing education degree program (37th)  and its business management degree program, with course offerings in ...

