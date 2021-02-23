FEATURED MOVER | Richard Pretlow, Six Flags America

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation named Richard Pretlow park president of the company’s Maryland-based Six Flags America theme park and Hurricane Harbor waterpark.

Pretlow succeeds Rick Howarth who was promoted to a new role of vice president of procurement after more than 10 years at the helm of Six Flags America. Pretlow most recently served as director of in-park services at Six Flags Great Escape Resort, in Lake George, New York.

Pretlow began his theme park career in 2009, at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, in culinary operations, where he found his passion for the theme park industry. After graduating from Hampton University in 2010, he relocated to Langhorne, Pa. as culinary operations manager at Busch Gardens’ sister park, Sesame Place, before departing to become the revenue manager for the Crayola Experience, based in Easton, Pennsylvania.

He joined the Six Flags team in 2018 as director of in-park services at Six Flags Great Escape Resort, prior to being promoted to this latest role. Pretlow also holds an MBA from Norwich University.

ABOUT RICHARD PRETLOW

Resides in:

Anne Arundel County

Education:

Master of Architecture from Hampton University and Master of Business Administration with a concentration of Organizational Leadership from Norwich University

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Commercial airline pilot

Favorite vacation:

Ecuador, South America

When I want to relax, I … :

Depends, after a challenging day sometimes you need to recharge so I’ll silence all devices for a while and let my brain go into a low power mode.

Favorite movies:

“Harlem Nights” and “Die Hard” (It’s a Christmas movie!)

Favorite quotation:

“The ultimate measure of leadership is not where you stand in moments of comfort and convenience, but where you stands at times of challenge and controversy.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

