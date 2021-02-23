Quantcast

Flying Dog beer to supports oyster restoration efforts in the Chesapeake Bay

By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2021

Frederick’s Flying Dog Brewery announced the release of the brewery’s new year-round Chesapeake Wheat Ale that will serve as an ongoing fundraiser to support oyster restoration efforts in the Chesapeake Bay. Each beer sold will translate into 10 baby oysters being returned to the Bay through the brewery’s ongoing collaboration with the Oyster Recovery Partnership. Chesapeake Wheat is ...

