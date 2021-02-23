Quantcast

Greene elected to second term as Miles & Stockbridge chairman

By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2021

Law firm Miles & Stockbridge announced Nancy Greene has been elected by the principals at law firm Miles & Stockbridge to a second term as chairman while also serving as president and CEO. Greene was elected to her first three-year term as chairman of the firm in 2018. At that time, she served on a newly-created ...

