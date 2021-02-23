Quantcast

Md. House strips spousal privilege from post-crime weddings

Attention shifts to Senate after 120-11 vote

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 23, 2021

The protection criminal defendants have against their spouses testifying against them would not apply in cases when the wedding occurred after the alleged crime was committed, under legislation the House of Delegates passed Tuesday. With the House’s 120-11 vote, attention shifts to the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, which is expected to soon hold a hearing on ...

