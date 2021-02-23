Quantcast

Md. labor department to add direct deposit for unemployment claims in April

By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2021

Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson Tuesday announced that Maryland’s unemployment insurance claimants will begin receiving their benefit payments through direct deposit beginning in April 2021. The transition from Bank of America debit cards to direct deposit comes as a result of a new contract with Wells Fargo. Benefit payments will be directly deposited into ...

