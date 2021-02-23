Quantcast

Md. lawmakers consider bill to repeal Hopkins police force

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter February 23, 2021

A plan to create a private police force at Johns Hopkins University is once again being debated in the Maryland General Assembly, just months after the university announced it was delaying the force’s creation in light of protests against police brutality that sparked last summer. Del. Gabriel Acevero, D-Montgomery, who was one of 42 delegates who ...

