Paul Dounian | Miltec UV

Paul Dounian joined the sales team at Stevensville-based Miltec UV.

He came to Miltec from Mettler Toledo where is spent the last 18 years, the majority of which were focused on industrial applications around the areas of weighing, measuring and the integration of that data into customer’s systems and processes.

Dounian brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Miltec pertaining to manufacturing operation, customer service, marketing, and sales. He is responsible for sales in the Great Lakes region and surrounding states.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.