UMMS turns M&T Bank Stadium into vaccination site in 18 days

By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2021

                  In less than two weeks, more than 60 facility operations, logistics and IT experts spent more than 6,000 hours building a fully-functioning mass vaccination clinic on the club level at M&T Bank Stadium. The project included setting up more than 65 vaccination stations and 135 chairs to go along with more than 80 desktop computers with ...

