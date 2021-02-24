Quantcast

Exelon plans to split into 2 companies

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2021

Exelon Corp.'s Board of Directors has approved a plan to split the company into two parts -- a group comprised of BGE and its other five regulated electric and gas utilities, and a unit that will hold its power generation and customer-facing energy businesses. Both RemainCo, the entity that would contain the utilities, and Spinco, which ...

