Howard University establishes Marriott-Sorenson Center for Hospitality Leadership with $20M endowment

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2021

The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation and Howard University, Wednesday announced the establishment of the Marriott-Sorenson Center for Hospitality Leadership with a $20 million endowment gift to the university. In addition, Marriott International announced the creation of the Arne M. Sorenson Hospitality Fund, which will support the critical programmatic and career development elements of the center. This ...

