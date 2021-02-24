Josh Dzyak, Amanda Krize, Christian Ahalt and Suzanne Taylor | Dembo Jones

Josh Dzyak was promoted to director at Dembo Jones while Amanda Krize, Christian Ahalt and Suzanne Taylor were promoted to manager.

Dzyak received Bachelor of Arts in accounting and business as well as an MBA from Mount Saint Mary’s University. As director, he will continue his focus on audit and accounting work for not-for-profit clients

Krize received a Bachelor of Science in accounting and a Bachelor of Arts in government and politics from the University of Maryland. She also earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Texas School of Law. Her primary practice area is taxation with an emphasis on individuals, trusts, and estates.

Ahalt received a Bachelor of Science in accounting and an MBA from Mount Saint Mary’s University. He serves on the finance committee of the Arc of Carroll County and the finance committee of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Taneytown. Ahalt specializes in tax and accounting work for individual, business and not-for-profit clients.

Taylor graduated from York College of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. Her work focuses on audits for not-for-profit and small nonpublic organizations.

