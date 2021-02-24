Quantcast

BPW approves relief package for BWI Marshall Airport concessions

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2021

The Maryland Board of Public Works (BPW) Wednesday unanimously approved financial relief measures to support food and retail concessions at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The package expands assistance previously enacted by BWI Marshall Airport in April 2020 to provide relief from COVID-19 impacts. The rent relief and lease extensions approved today will support airport restaurants ...

