Quantcast

Mediating gun violence in Baltimore

By: Commentary: February 24, 2021

For more than two decades, young people killed each other over lucrative drug trading territory in the Cherry Hill neighborhood of Baltimore City. The area was so dangerous locals called it “Baby Afghanistan.” “Lots of shootings and murders,” says Elgin Maith, site director of Safe Streets, an anti-gun violence initiative located in Cherry Hill and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo