Positive virus tests in Senate found to be false, Ferguson says

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 24, 2021

Senate President Bill Ferguson said Wednesday that the Maryland Senate "dodged a bullet" regarding a potential coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, an undisclosed number of senators reportedly tested positive in a rapid test, requiring self-isolation. Six members were off the floor though it is not known how many of them were related to positive test results. This ...

