Roy Rogers signs lease for new O&O restaurant in Eldersburg

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2021

Roy Rogers Restaurants Wednesday announced it has signed a lease for a property in Eldersburg to build a new company-operated restaurant location. The free-standing restaurant will be installed on the site of a former Wendy’s restaurant in the Eldersburg Commons shopping center at 6400 Ridge Road and is scheduled to open by early June. It will ...

