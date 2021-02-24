Quantcast

Trade group: Retail sales should grow 6.5% to 8.2% this year

By: Associated Press Anne D'Innocenzio February 24, 2021

NEW YORK — The nation's largest retail trade group is forecasting strong retail sales growth this year that could surpass last year's pace as more individuals get vaccinated and the economy reopens. The National Retail Federation said Wednesday it anticipates that retail sales will grow between 6.5% and 8.2% to more than $4.33 trillion this year. Online ...

