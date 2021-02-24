Quantcast

UnionTrack selected by IUPAT for multi-year member engagement contract

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2021

UnionTrack Inc., a Rockville-based engagement software firm, Wednesday was selected to develop and deploy a member-engagement system for the 110,000-member International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. UnionTrack's solution will deploy the company's Engage platform to unify the IUPAT by managing member communications, training, legislative and political engagement while ...

