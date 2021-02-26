Quantcast

Baltimore County to provide free Uber rides for COVID-19 vaccines, mobile units for homebound

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2021

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Friday announced the county will schedule and cover the cost for Uber rides for residents without other transportation options to ensure they can travel to COVID-19 vaccine clinic sites. In addition, the Baltimore County Department of Health and the Fire Department will work together to deploy mobile units to administer vaccines ...

