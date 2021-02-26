Quantcast

Md. Senate panel weighs bill lifting jury ban on ex-convicts

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 26, 2021

Criminal defense and plaintiffs' attorneys battled prosecutors Friday over legislation to repeal Maryland’s prohibition on ex-convicts who were imprisoned for more than a year from serving on juries. Appearing before a Senate panel, the sides also squared off on a provision of Senate Bill 625 that would permit those charged with a crime punishable by more ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo