Quality First opens walk-up COVID testing site in Clarksville

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2021

Quality First Urgent Care has opened a walk-up COVID-19 testing site in Clarksville before transitioning to a full-fledged urgent care facility later this year. The new site at 6339 Ten Oaks Road occupies the entire first floor of a three-story, standalone office building and offers spaces for patient care and testing, ample parking and opportunity for ...

