Supply chain integrity critical during COVID-19 pandemic

By: Special to The Daily Record Daryl Moore February 26, 2021

Supply chain integrity has become a hot topic during the COVID-19 pandemic. With shortages of various products, it’s become critical as companies may have to turn elsewhere to find what they need. “Across the board, we’ve been seeing supply chain security integrity constraints which are significantly worse during COVID-19,” said Brett Bennett, Director of Supply Chain Integrity ...

