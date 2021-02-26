Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop launches innovative diversity initiative

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2021

Bethesda-based commercial real estate financing company Walker & Dunlop Inc. Friday announced the launching of its CRE Diversity Initiative in partnership with other industry leaders Fannie Mae, Freddie M`ac, Greystar, Kayne Anderson Real Estate, KKR, Pacific Life and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. This alliance, among some of CRE's top owners, operators, and financiers, is intended to drive sustainable change across ...

