Asbury launches IT outsourcing, consulting services company ThriveWell Tech

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2021

Frederick-based Asbury Communities Monday refocused its integrated technology subsidiary into ThriveWell Tech, an IT outsourcing and consulting services company working to transform aging services. ThriveWell Tech reflects a forward-looking vision and mission to create and deploy advanced technologies and cloud-based services to support the emerging needs of modern seniors, and to improve IT and business operations for ...

