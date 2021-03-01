Quantcast

CCBC dental hygiene program to offer free exams, cleanings for children

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2021

Community College of Baltimore County’s dental hygiene program will host the Kids’ Spring Smile-tacular March 20 from 8 a.m. to noon at CCBC Dundalk, 7200 Sollers Point Road, in the Dental Arts Building. Services include free dental examinations, cleanings and fluoride treatments for children ages 5 to 17. CCBC’s Dental Hygiene students will perform services under the supervision of a ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo