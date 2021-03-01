Quantcast

Chasen Companies opens coworking space Vision Fells Point

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2021

Chasen Companies, a multifamily, commercial, and single-family developer specializing in the greater Baltimore and Washington markets, Monday opened Vision Fells Point, a 24/7 coworking space on the ground floor of The Madison at 1617 Eastern Ave. in Baltimore. Vision Fells Point is Chasen’s second coworking concept, with its sister site in Federal Hill. The new coworking ...

