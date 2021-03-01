Quantcast

Vi Ripken, mother of Cal Jr. and kidnap victim, dies at 82

By: Associated Press March 1, 2021

ABERDEEN, Md. — Vi Ripken, matriarch of the famed Orioles family that includes Hall of Fame son Cal Ripken Jr. and once the victim of a bizarre kidnapping, has died. She was 82. Family spokesman John Maroon said she died on Friday, a day before her birthday, in Aberdeen, where a youth stadium carries the Ripken ...

