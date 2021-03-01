Quantcast

Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas hit with phishing scam

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2021

Lanham-based Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas ("VOACC") was hit with a phishing email incident that involved a small number of email accounts in its computer environment. The phishing email incident resulted in unauthorized access to information contained in some email accounts, including names accompanied by Social Security numbers, financial/checking account numbers, payment card numbers, driver's license numbers, ...

