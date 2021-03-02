FEATURED MOVER | Dr. Theresa B. Felder, Harford Community College

Dr. Theresa B. Felder was appointed the 10th president of Harford Community College and began her new position Jan. 1.

She comes to Harford Community College from Clark State College in Springfield, Ohio, where she most recently served as the senior vice president for student success. Prior to this position, she was the vice president of student affairs, administrative dean for Clark State’s largest branch campus, the academic affairs coordinator, a college access director, and a workforce development coordinator.

Her focus is on providing access to higher education for all students. She is especially passionate about increasing the number of college graduates from first-generation and low income backgrounds, which was addressed in her doctoral dissertation.

Felder started her professional career in corporate accounting and later became an independent consultant, specializing in job readiness and employment training. Felder completed her doctorate in higher education leadership at Northeastern University, and holds a Master of Science in administration from Central Michigan University and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Syracuse University.

Harford Community College, the anchor institution for higher education in Harford County, is centrally located on 352 acres near Bel Air. The college offers more than 80 degree and certificate programs of study, as well as a variety of noncredit community education and workforce development courses.

ABOUT DR. THERESA B. FELDER

Resides in:

Havre de Grace

Education:

Doctoral degree in Higher Education Leadership at Northeastern University; Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University; Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Syracuse University.

What’s at the top of your priority list for Harford Community College as you assume the presidency of the College?

My priority is to continue the great work that Harford Community College is doing to increase access and close the achievement gaps for underrepresented populations—first generation, minorities and low-income students. I want to ensure that every student in Harford County has access to education and training and can successfully complete their chosen academic program or credential.

If you had not chosen education as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

At the start of my career I was an accountant and then shifted to owning a consulting business, with a focus on workforce training and development. I would still be training adults in the workplace if I had not discovered the valuable work being done by community colleges.

Favorite vacation:

My family rented a home and spent a week at Virginia Beach last summer. Any time my husband and I can spend time with our two adult children is a special time.

When I want to relax, I … :

Watch a good romantic comedy on Netflix. I like to watch “feel good” movies that are positive and make me laugh.

Favorite music:

I enjoy Gospel music and start each morning with some upbeat music that creates a positive attitude and prepares me for the day.

Favorite quotation:

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” — Nelson Mandela

