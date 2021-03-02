Quantcast

Gastro Health acquires Md.’s Digestive Disease Associates

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2021

Gastro Health, a national leading medical group specializing in digestive health, Tuesday acquired Digestive Disease Associates (DDA), a gastroenterology group with locations in Catonsville and Columbia. The deal also includes the state-of-the-art endoscopy center, Howard County Gastrointestinal Diagnostic Center and two infusion centers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. DDA’s group of 15 board-certified gastroenterologists, two anesthesiologists, two radiologists, three ...

