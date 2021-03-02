Lonnie Green | Long & Foster

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2021

green-lonnie-long-and-fosterLong & Foster Real Estate welcomes Lonnelle “Lonnie” Green to its Easton, Maryland office. Green will specialize in working with homebuyers and sellers.

Green is participating in Long & Foster’s Success Path program, which offers extensive training and resources for agents at any stage of their career. The program’s curriculum includes tools for agents to build their business, mentor-style programs, techniques for prospecting and working with buyers and sellers, skills for negotiating and more.

Green is a member of the National Association of Realtors and the Mid Shore Board of Realtors.

