Md. Senate debates allowing disclosure of police misconduct probes

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 2, 2021

The Maryland Senate took a step Tuesday toward passing legislation aimed at increasing public access to completed internal police investigations, as it narrowly defeated a proposal to ensure allegations of police misconducted deemed “unsubstantiated” would remain confidential. Sen. Jill P. Carter, the legislation’s chief sponsor, said the proposed carve-out for unsubstantiated complaints would have essentially killed ...

